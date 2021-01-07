Raipur: Well they say ‘love bug’ can bite any time. However for Chandu Maurya it is a case of the ‘love bug’ biting him twice. What is all the more significant is that Chandu has married both the women he loves. He tied the nuptial knot with the two in the same ceremony in front of his family and friends. The family of one of the girls was present; the other’s skipped the function. Meet Sundari Kashyap and Hassena Baghel the two wives of Chandu Maurya who are perfectly okay sleeping under the same roof.

Chandu got married to Sundari and Haseena January 5. The marriages were attended by over 500 people.

‘Love’ first entered Chandu’s life when he was on work. He is a farmer- labourer and stays in a remote village in the Maoist-affected Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. Chandu had gone to the Tokapal locality to set up electric poles when he met Sundari. It was love at first sight and there was no looking back. They kept in touch over the phone murmuring sweet nothings to one another as love blossomed.

There was more to come though. The 20-year-old Haseena came to Chandu’s village, Tikralohnga to attend a marriage function. Chandu could not resist the temptation of falling in love again.

Chandu confessed to Haseena that he was already in a relationship. However, that did not matter to the already ‘smitten’ Haseena. She insisted that they keep in touch over the phone.

“Both Haseena and Sundari were aware about each other and still agreed to have a relationship with me. We were in touch over the phone but one day Haseena landed at my home to live with me. When Sundari came to know that Haseena is here, she also came to me. And since then, we started living in the same house like a family,” Chandu, who lives with his parents and two siblings was quoted as saying by the ‘Hindustan Times’.

However, in spite of everything going on peacefully, villagers started questioning Chandu’s live-in relationship with two women. Fed up with their constant questioning, Chandu decided to marry both.

“I decided to marry both of them because they both loved me. I can’t betray them. They agreed they both will live with me forever,” said Chandu.

The family members of Haseena came to attend the marriage ceremony but Sundari’s family skipped the function, said Chandu. Both the wives have said that ‘very happy’ after marrying Chandu.