Mumbai: Actor R. Madhavan, who was recently seen in Hisaab Barabar, has lauded PM Narendra Modi’s initiative to raise health awareness in the country to combat the problem of obesity.

Monday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and quote tweeted PM Modi, as he thanked the PM for his message.

He wrote, “I thank the Honorable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, for launching this essential and impactful awareness program to inspire our nation toward better health. I am honored to be nominated to help spread this important message. I, in turn, nominate the following individuals who have been a great source of motivation to me in various ways, and I humbly urge them to join this initiative in making India healthier. @Neeraj_chopra1 @anirbangolf @rohitroy500 @Rakulpreet @riteshagar @vivekoberoi @akshayerathi @vijaymoolan @shubhankargolf @VipulDShahOpti @swim_sajan”.

PM Modi tweeted, “As mentioned in yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger! @anandmahindra @nirahua1 @realmanubhaker @mirabai_chanu @Mohanlal @NandanNilekani @OmarAbdullah @ActorMadhavan @shreyaghoshal @SmtSudhaMurty Collectively, let us make India fitter and healthier. #FightObesity”.

Earlier, the actor had shared a video message and spoke about the program. He said in the video, “Namaskar, hi this is R Madhavan. Obesity is a serious issue and it’s beginning to seriously impact our part of the world too in an alarming way. It’s great to see our Prime Minister addressing it and raising awareness about something that’s likely to affect us all. Our youth are leading the way, prioritizing fitness and healthy eating”.

“Small changes matter, swap unhealthy drinks for water, take a walk, no extreme diets, just sustainable habits. Let’s create a supportive environment at school, work and in our communities. With our youth’s energy, we can all be inspired. Let’s move more, eat better and build a healthier future together. A healthier India starts with us. Jai Hind”, he added.

IANS