Dhenkanal: Separate teams of Vigilance sleuths Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids at different locations linked to Samarendra Samal, outpost in-charge of Mahabirod police station in this district.

The simultaneous searches were conducted over charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, a Vigilance official stated. The vigilance sleuths conducted raids at seven houses and a farm house that belonged to Samal. The exact value of his assets is yet to be ascertained as the raids are underway.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance Directorate are also conducting raids at the properties of dismissed police constable Prasanna Behera of Commissionerate Police for his alleged link with the murder of Manish Anurag, son of senior journalist Navin Das.

The raid team has until now unearthed assets to the tune of around Rs 7 crore from the possession of Behera. The assets are amassed disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During investigation into the murder case of Manish Anurag, police came to know that the South City bar where Anurag had visited with his friends before his murder was run by the dismissed cop without a valid license and violating Covid-19 guidelines.

Subsequently, searches were carried out. The raided places were his residential quarter near kalpana Square, M/s Spark Furniture Private Limited at Dumduma, a furniture workshop at Santha Vihar in Lingipur, South City Bar a double-storey building at Behera’s native place in Nuapada in Khurda district. The total value of assets unearthed was to the tune of Rs 6,97,15,057.

