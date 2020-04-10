Balasore: There was a narrow shave for children, doctors, medical staff and visitors when fire broke out in the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) situated in the next floor of pediatric ward of Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH) here at around 9:30pm Thursday night. Quick action by the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading. Otherwise the situation could have turned worse.

The exact cause as to why the first broke out is yet to be ascertained. Fire department officials said Friday morning that it may have started due to short circuit. Luckily there were no casualties. The hospital staff was also very prompt in removing patients from the departments where the fire broke out to safety.

Balasore District Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy and Superintendent of Police, B Jugal Kishore also visit the ward Friday and had a look around. They praised the fire department personnel and the DHH staff for their prompt action.

