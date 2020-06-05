Korukonda: A greengrocer has allegedly committed suicide at MV-37 village of Taralakota panchayat under this block in Malkangiri district Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as 51 years old Susen Haldar. Family members said Susen was under severe pressure for failing to repay loans. The lockdown had affected his business badly and his income had dwindled. So he decided to end his life.

Despite being a differently-abled person, Susen always demonstrated great courage. He overcame his physical disability with grit and determination. He had a vegetable shop in the village and used to eke out his living from it.

Susen was doing good business till March 25 when the nationwide lockdown was announced. However, sales suffered due to lockdown. So loan amounts began to grow and moneylenders started pressurising him.

“As the lenders kept calling him, Susen came under severe stress. He might have lost his mental balance and took the extreme step,” family members observed.

Susen’s family members grew apprehensive when he did not return home after noon Thursday. Usually he came home for lunch every day. They launched a frantic search for him, when he did not turn up. However, they failed to locate him.

Later, Susen’s body was found lying near the village cremation ground. The villagers immediately informed Orkel police station. ASI Sushil Kumar Das reached the spot and sent the body to Malkangiri District headquarters hospital (DHH) for postmortem.

PNN