RAJESH MOHANTY,OP

Rourkela: Bonai Forest Division in Sundargarh district continues to be a hotspot for human-wildlife conflicts, particularly involving elephants. Over the years, the region has witnessed multiple incidents where encounters between humans and wildlife have escalated into serious situations. Altogether 13 people lost their lives due to human-elephant conflicts in 2024.

According to Bonai divisional forest officer (DFO) Lalit Patra, “Bonai is one of the busiest forest divisions due to its dense forest cover and diverse wildlife. It is a challenging task to manage the forest and simultaneously address the human-animal conflicts.” About human-elephant conflict, Patra said, “Our division, which is home to several elephant corridors, shares a border with Jharkhand, which contains Saranda forest.

As a result, we have a large population of elephant herds, as well as solitary elephants that have settled in the area and are in no mood to leave.” In many cases, these solitary elephants, after getting separated from their herds, are responsible for the majority of fatal encounters. “In 2024 alone, 13 people lost their lives due to human-elephant conflicts. However, we are grateful for the cooperation of the local communities, who assist in driving away elephants and keeping us informed about their movements,” Patra said. To address the situation, the Forest department has taken up a slew of technical measures, including fitting a radio collar on one of the rogue elephants, among other things. “Families of those who lost their lives or were injured in elephant attacks have received financial assistance as per government provisions.

Last year, the government disbursed Rs 51 lakh in compensation, covering medical expenses and cremation costs,” Patra informed. Additionally, altogether 203 cases of property damage were reported in the year, for which the Forest department paid Rs 20.3 lakh in compensation. For six fully damaged properties, an additional Rs 12 lakh was provided. In efforts to improve monitoring and mitigate conflicts, the department has deployed trap cameras to track animal movements, aiding in wildlife census efforts.

Furthermore, thermal drones are being used while four AI-powered cameras will be installed this year to enhance surveillance. “These technological interventions will help us keep better track of animal activity and ensure a more effective response to conflicts,” Patra concluded.