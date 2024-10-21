Bolangir: A man identified as Sachin Das who tied his 9-year-old son to railway tracks here Saturday night following a fight with his wife, necessitating the halting of a superfast express train to rescue the child, has been arrested by the Town police, Sunday. The incident occurred near Sudapada railway gate in the district.

According to reports, the couple, who live in Kansaripada area of Bolangir, fought over some domestic issues Saturday night, following which the man took his minor son with him and left home. After some time he sent photographs of his son tied to the railway tracks to his wife on the latter’s mobile phone. On seeing the photographs, the woman immediately informed the police over the helpline. “On being informed, a team from Town police station tried to halt the train scheduled to run on the tracks and launched a search to locate the minor boy. They found the boy being tied to the railway tracks near Sudapada railway gate,” an officer, privy to the investigation, said. The police team then alerted the concerned authorities who managed to stop the Dhanbad Superfast Express and rescued the boy. Following the rescue, the minor boy was handed over to his mother while the father was arrested for attempting to kill his son, the officer added.