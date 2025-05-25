Jajpur Town: Jajpur POCSO Court Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for kidnapping, raping, and then murdering a minor girl and disposing of her body in a septic tank in 2016.

Judge Bijay Kumar Jena also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict Nabakishore Majhi, a resident of Raneswarpur village under Korei police limits.

In case of non-payment of the fine, the accused would have to undergo an additional six months’ jail term, the judge ordered.

According to the details, the 17-year-old girl, a Plus II student at the Women’s College in Jajpur Town, was in a romantic relationship with the accused.

Her family, however, disapproved of their relationship. Nabakishore abducted the girl and took her to his village January 3, 2016. He reportedly raped her on the verandah of a school in his village.

To destroy evidence, he killed her behind the school by slitting her throat.

He then dumped her body in the school’s septic tank. Some students of the school noticed bloodstains near the septic tank the next day and informed their teacher, who in turn alerted the police.

The police recovered the girl’s body from the tank.

Later, her maternal uncle identified the body. Following this, her brother lodged a formal complaint at the Korei police station.

Based on this complaint, police registered a case (3/2016) and began an investigation.

During the probe, police found the girl’s vanity bag, some gold jewellery, her father’s ATM card, and her mobile phone at Nabakishore’s house.

He had also used the ATM card to withdraw Rs 10,000 at Jajpur Road before fleeing to Balasore.

However, he was spotted in Tentulikhunta village under Korei police limits January 7, and arrested by police.

He was then produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. Since then, he had been in the Jajpur Sub-Jail as an undertrial prisoner.

PNN