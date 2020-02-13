Balasore: Protesting against the death of Subhas Patra, brother of betel shop owner Ramesh Patra, residents of Sartha village organised a road block at Rajdhani square in this district Thursday morning. They alleged that Subhas was beaten up mercilessly by miscreants Wednesday night over the increased price of cigarettes. The agitating villagers demanded justice for the bereaved family.

Ramesh runs his own betel kiosk at Sartha square of the village. At around 8.00pm Wednesday night four youths came in a car with the intention of purchasing cigarettes. An altercation between Ramesh and the youths broke out when the former charged rupees seven per cigarette.

The youths argued that Ramesh was demanding extra price per piece and soon the scene turned ugly. Sensing trouble, Ramesh called his brother Subhas for help.

However, the youths overpowered the two and then beat up Subhas with an iron rod till he fell unconscious. Hearing the commotion locals rushed to help Ramesh and Subhas. They also apprehended the youths and beat them up.

Later, the residents took Subhas to the Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH). As his condition deteriorated he was then shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. While undergoing treatment, Subash breathed his last Thursday morning.

The youths who were also thrashed by the villagers are undergoing treatment at the Balasore DHH. It is not known whether they have been arrested or not.

