Puri: A devotee was detained by police for carrying hidden cameras fitted in his spectacles inside Srimandir here Friday, officials said. He was identified as Bharat Pandya from Ahmedabad in Gujarat. While photography and videography are strictly prohibited inside the 12th-century shrine, this is the fifth such incident of visitors carrying hidden cameras into the temple in recent months.

In a separate incident, a man identified as Shankar Mishra from Jajpur district was found entering the sanctum sanctorum dressed like a servitor. “It is difficult for police officials to identify anyone dressed as a servitor. Only temple servitors or temple police can distinguish such individuals,” police said. Temple servitors and devotees have demanded a stronger legal framework to prevent such breaches inside the shrine.