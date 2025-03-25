Keonjhar: A 51-year-old man died shortly after hearing about his father’s death at Anandeshwar Sahi in Ward No-5 under Anandapur police station limits in Keonjhar district Monday.

The deceased father-son duo was identified as Jatia Sahu, 85, a retired soldier of Indian Army and his son Rajesh Kumar Sahu, 51.

The double tragedy has cast a shadow of grief over Anandapur area. Sources said that Jatia Sahu had been ill for a few months and passed away Monday afternoon.

On being informed about his father’s death, Rajesh collapsed.

Family members immediately took him to Anandapur Sub Divisional Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

PNN