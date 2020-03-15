Sambalpur: A man died and his wife is battling for life in the hospital after eating wild poisonous mushrooms in this district. The incident was reported from Kelobalam village under Naktideula block Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Lugun and his wife Anjali who is in a critical condition is undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla. Two minors, sons of Anjali’s neighbor had also eaten the same mushroom and had fallen sick. They are being treated at the Sambalpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) here.

According to a source, Ramesh had gone to the forest to graze goats. On the way back, he plucked some mushrooms and after reaching home, he asked his wife to cook them. After cooking the mushroom curry, Anjali gave some of it to neighbour Prafulla’s family.

However, after having lunch comprising of the freshly-cooked mushroom curry and some other items, Ramesh, his wife and the neighbour’s sons complained of uneasiness. Soon after both Ramesh and Anjali collapsed and fainted. They along with the minors were rushed to hospital. The doctors at Sambalpur DHH declared Ramesh ‘brought dead’. Later on Anjali was shifted to VIMSAR as her condition worsened.

Police have sent Ramesh’s body for post-mortem. Anjali has not been informed about her husband’s demise.

PNN