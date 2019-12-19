Keonjhar: The court of the Additional District Judge (ADJ) in Keonjhar Thursday sentenced a convict to death for raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in this district.

The convict has been identified as Sunil Nayak, a resident of Sashang village under Champua police limits.

The ghastly incident took place in Champua police limits January 13, 2017. According to a source, Nayak picked up the victim from her house and raped her at a secluded place. Later the body of the toddler was found at the abandoned kitchen of the village school.

Sunil was arrested after the girl’s family members lodged an FIR in Champua police station.

The court pronounced the death penalty under the POCSO Act Thursday, government lawyer Ganesh Prasad Mohapatra said.

Meanwhile, claiming that he has been falsely implicated in the case, Sunil told reporters that he will move the upper court.

