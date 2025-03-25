Berhampur: Ganjam District and Sessions Judge Rupashree Chaudhary Monday convicted a man for killing 67-year-old Ranka Sethi and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Sethi was murdered December 11, 2023, in the second lane of Gandhinagar area under the jurisdiction of Town police station.

The incident stemmed from a petty altercation, which enraged the accused identified as Harihar Sahu of Nimakhandi Bada Sahi, who fatally stabbed Ranka with a knife in the early hours of the day.

Acting on a complaint, Town police registered a case. The then Sub-Inspector and investigating officer Silu Dhala conducted the probe, arrested the accused, and forwarded him to court.

During the trial, eyewitness testimonies and the chargesheet submitted by the police played a crucial role in the conviction, Public Prosecutor Trilochan Parida said.

PNN