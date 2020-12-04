Bonai: In a shocking incident, man hacked his seven-month pregnant wife to death at Podadihi village under Koida police limits of Bonai sub-division in Sundargarh district late Thursday night. The couple had a quarrel over a trivial family issue and it ended with the woman losing her life. Police recovered the body from the crime spot Friday morning and sent it for post mortem.

The deceased has been identified as Sambari Naik (35), wife of accused Budhu Munda (30).

Sources said, Budhu and Sambari were from Podadihi locality. They fell in love and tied the nuptial knot a few years back. The couple had three children and was expecting their fourth one when tragedy struck.

During the quarrel, Budhu lost his temper. He picked up an axe and hacked Sombari multiple times till she collapsed on the ground and breathed her last.

On being informed, a team from Koida police station reached the spot and seized the weapon from the crime spot.

Registering a case, the police have detained Budhu and are interrogating him.

PNN