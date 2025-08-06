Jajpur Town: A 26-year-old man, Abhimanyu Mallick, was arrested and forwarded to court following allegations of raping a five-year-old girl in Jajpur Town, police said Tuesday.

The Jajpur Town police held a press conference to provide details of the incident. According to authorities, a written complaint was filed at Jajpur Town police station accusing Mallick, son of Alekh Mallick from Kantabania in Dasarathpur block’s Asanpur panchayat, of sexually assaulting the minor Sunday.

The complaint alleges that Mallick lured the girl under the pretence of buying her chocolate, took her on his motorcycle to the Rambag intersection market, and assaulted her before abandoning her on the road. The girl returned home crying and recounted the incident to her family, who filed a complaint with the police late Sunday night.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case (357/25) under Sections 65(2), 296, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Mallick was arrested, and his motorcycle was seized. He underwent a medical examination, as did the victim, who was sent to Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Jajpur SDPO Prashant Kumar Majhi and sub-inspector Ajay Kumar Sahu provided details of the case during a press conference.

PNN