Nischintakoili: The body of a man who went missing after being washed away at Patnail under Nischintakoili police limits in Cuttack district was fished out from a water body Monday. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Rout (41), a resident of Akurikha village of Natkai panchayat.

According to the villagers, Sanjay had gone to the Patnali near the Trinath temple to catch fish Monday morning. While throwing the net into the water, he lost his balance and fell into the water body. He was immediately swept away by the current.

Eye witnesses immediately informed the Fire department. Personnel from the Fire department reached the spot and carried out a search. After an hour-long operation, they fished out the body of Sanjay.

One being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. As the news of the tragedy spread, a pall of gloom descended over the village.