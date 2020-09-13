Phulbani: Posters and banners allegedly put up by Maoists appeared at Kurtamgarh Bazar area under Tumudibandh police limits of Kandhamal district Sunday. Through the posters, the ultras have threatened to kill former sarpanch of Kurtamgarh panchayat Sirish Kumar Mallick.

Also read: Anti-Maoist posters surface in Kandhamal

Panic gripped residents of Kurtamgarh area in the district after the posters were seen here. The posters also stated that the Maoists killed in recent encounters with police are martyrs and their deaths will not go in vain.

Notably, security personnel had gunned down four Maoists September 9 inside Sirki forest in Bhandarangi area on the border between Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts. Earlier, two Maoists were killed in an encounter inside a forest in Tumudibandh area July 23.

On being informed, Tumudibandh police reached the spot and seized the posters. A combing operation has been launched in the infested area as Maoists have threatened to kill the former sarpanch.

PNN