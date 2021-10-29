Buenos Aires: Just over a year after Diego Maradona’s death, the first episode of a biographical series about his life aired on Argentinean TV following a premiere at the Argentinos Juniors stadium, the same one where El Diez began his professional career in the mid-1970s.

“Maradona: Blessed Dream”, which was endorsed by the idol himself before his death 25 November 2020, was produced by Amazon Prime Video and from Friday will be available in full on the streaming platform in more than 240 countries.

Maradona, who would have turned 61 this Saturday, signed the contract in 2019 that gave birth to the autobiographical series, although it does not offer a condescending look at his life, according to its makers.

Maradona died last year of cardiac arrest during a home stay in the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Seven health professionals were charged for alleged medical negligence. The case is still under investigation.