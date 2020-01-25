Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Saturday booked another accused in connection with the Market Building violence under the National Security Act.

Earlier, the police had booked three persons under the NSA Thursday. They are: Chandan Das, Biswanath Pradhan and Pratyush Kanhara.

The Commissioner of Police issued detention orders against accused Udit Narayan Pradhan alias Kahna, a resident of Rasulgarh under Mancheswar Police limits.

Police have so far arrested 25 persons including several minors in connection with the incident.

District Magistrate or Commissioner of Police can issue detention orders under the NSA to prevent anti-social elements from ‘acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of Public order’ in their respective areas. The persons concerned can be detained for a maximum period of 12 months with due permission from the state government.

Notably, about 40 masked miscreants armed with sharp weapons ransacked 30 shops besides attacking vendors in Market Building No. 2 area January 10. Altercation between a youth and a watch shop employee on January 9 triggered the violence, police said. Initially two customers were allegedly misbehaved by a vendor at the market after which they sought help from a group of people who reached the spot and allegedky attacked the vendors.

Police have so far arrested 25 persons including several minors in connection with the incident.