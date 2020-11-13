Bhawanipatna: A married youth has been arrested for allegedly making an intimate video with his girlfriend viral on social media, informed Kalahandi police Friday.

The arrested youth has been identified as Gupteswar Behera, a resident of Paralakhemundi area in Gajapati district.

According to a source, the victim, a native of a village under Dharmagarh police limits in Kalahandi district, was staying at her uncle’s house to pursue her higher studies.

During her stay, she had developed intimacy with Behera. It was when she knew that he is married that she stopped going to him.

Behera got infuriated at this and with an intention to take revenge, he uploaded a video of them on social media.

After coming to know about it, the victim informed her family members and then lodged a complaint at Dharmagarh police station. Taking the case seriously, the police arrested Behera from Paralakhemundi.

PNN