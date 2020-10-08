Baripada: There have been instances when frontline workers fighting the pandemic COVID-19 have fallen victim to the deadly virus. Doctors, nurses, health workers have been working tirelessly around the clock to protect people from COVID-19 infection. In the process some of these frontline workers have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The latest to join the list is Dr Kunal Patra, a medical officer at the Sukruli Community Health Centre (CHC) in Mayurbhanj district. The medical practitioner breathed his last Wednesday at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar due to COVID-19. He was 48. However, prior to his demise, Dr Patra had been working non-stop treating COVID-19 patients.

Strangely this was the second COVID-19 attack that the doctor suffered. He had first tested positive July 25 for COVID-19. After being treated at the COVID-19 facility here, he was discharged after 10 days. After taking rest for a few days, Dr Patra resumed his normal duties.

The doctor, who had diabetes, was admitted to the AIIMS again September 26 for some other health complications. He underwent COVID-19 test again and his report turned out to be positive September 29. His health deteriorated slowly and he breathed his last Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

Usually cases of COVID-19 re-infections are very rare. In India only a handful has suffered second COVID-19 attacks after recovering from the disease. So the doctor, who himself had been successful in helping many coronavirus patients recover, could not beat the disease when he got infected the second time.