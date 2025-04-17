Baripada: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday announced that the state would receive a huge impetus in terms of industrial development as Rs 7,000 crore will be invested in 10 new industrial projects lined up for the Mayurbhanj district. Speaking at the PM Vishwakarma – National SC-ST Hub Conclave held at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Baripada, Majhi said that the PM Vishwakarma Scheme has already benefited 1,05,361 artisans from 18 traditional trades in Odisha, including blacksmiths, carpenters, potters and weavers.

In his address, the CM highlighted the significant role of the Central scheme in empowering Odisha’s middle class by providing targeted support to artisans and small entrepreneurs from SC/ST communities. “The hosting of this conclave in Odisha reflects the commitment our state has to these initiatives. With over 1 lakh beneficiaries already under the scheme, Odisha is witnessing the positive impact of programmes aimed at uplifting traditional artisans,” he said.

The conclave hosted by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) brought together leaders, entrepreneurs and artisans to discuss and promote flagship schemes such as PM Vishwakarma and National SC-ST Hub. The event was inaugurated by Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, along with Odisha Chief Minister Majhi, who began the proceedings with a ribbon-cutting and lamp-lighting ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Manjhi praised Odisha’s growth in MSME sector and reaffi rmed the vision laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform India into the world’s third-largest economy by 2027-28. “The MSME Ministry is truly a ministry of vision.

We are grateful for President Droupadi Murmu’s guidance in driving these initiatives forward,” the Union minister remarked. Launched in September 2023, the PM Vishwakarma Scheme aims to uplift traditional artisans by providing skill training, modern toolkits, and financial support. The National SC-ST Hub, started in 2016, focuses on capacity building, facilitating credit access, and establishing market linkages for SC/ST entrepreneurs.

With over 6.25 crore contributing 30 per cent to India’s GDP and employing more than 26.7 crore people, the sector remains a cornerstone of India’s economy.

PNN