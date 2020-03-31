Bhubaneswar: Mercury touched 40.2 degree Celsius in Malkangiri town Tuesday as the state reeled under a heat wave-like situation, regional centre of India Meteorological Centre (IMD) said.

The temperature is so far the highest of the season anywhere in the state.

The day temperature hovered close to 40 degree Celsius at four places in the state Tuesday. While Angul recorded 39.5 degree Celsius, Bolangir and Titilagarh remained at 38.5 and 38 degree Celsius, the afternoon bulletin of IMD said.

Maximum day temperature is very likely to rise by 2-3 degree Celcius over the districts of Odisha during

next 2-3 days. There are chances of rain or thundershower in South Odisha, the bulletin added.

Light rain/ thundershower has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Khordha and Rayagada districts while dry weather prevailed over the rest districts of the state.

PNN