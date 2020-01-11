Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police will distribute mini helmets for child commuters in order to bring awareness among citizens during the 31st National Road Safety Week beginning January 11.

Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi Saturday inaugurated the programme and flagged off an all-women motor cycle rally at AG Square here.

Commissionerate police will organize painting and quiz competitions to create road safety awareness among schoolchildren.

Speaking to reporters during the rally, traffic DCP Sagarika Nath said, “Children are more vulnerable to injuries during road mishaps. So, we will distribute helmets to kids during the week for awareness in this regard. The pillion riders will also be urged to wear helmets while travelling.”

Similarly, the traffic personnel and volunteers will educate people about road safety issues at major traffic junctions of the city. Wrong route driving and drunken driving will be the top priority of the cops during the week-long drive, she added.