Mumbai: Actress Minissha Lamba, who has been away from the limelight for quite some time, is raising temperatures with her pool pictures. Minissha who made her debut with Yahaan is a diva in real life.

Her other notable films include Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Well Done Abba (2009), and Bheja Fry 2 (2011).

The actress got married to her long-time boyfriend and restaurateur, Ryan Tham in 2015. However, according to reports, the couple has been having differences since some time and their relationship has reached a point of no return.

She got film break during ad shooting for Cadbury.

Minissha, who always wanted to become a journalist, got her first break when she was auditioning for a Cadbury commercial in New Delhi. The actress has also appeared in a music video for Himesh Reshammmiya’s song Tera Surroor from the album Aap Ka Suroor, which was a huge hit.

However, her hit streak failed after Kidnap with Imran Khan and other movies tanked in box office. However, Minissha surely knows how to grab attention and never fails to impress fans with her stunning pictures.