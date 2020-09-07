Bhubaneswar: Minister of State for Industries and MSME Dibya Shankar Mishra Sunday urged the youths in the state to take advantage of the present industrial environment in Odisha and invest in the MSME sector.

Speaking at a webinar on ‘Ease of doing business in MSME in Odisha’ organised by Odisha Corporate Foundation (OCF), Mishra said that industries as well as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) generate livelihood opportunities. However, the MSMEs create better as well as the maximum opportunities for economic prosperity.

“It is high time we strengthened the economy of our state by engaging over 10 lakh youths and thousands of skilled as well as semiskilled labourers in MSME sector, who have had returned to Odisha due to the present COVID-19 pandemic,” the Minister expressed.

“Industries are now keen on investing in Odisha due to its rich natural resources, legacy of commerce and available modern infrastructure. Amid global turmoil, it is an encouraging sign that Odisha could grab an investment of Rs 1,700 crore,” Mishra asserted.

