Bhubaneswar: As part of the commitment to take India’s foreign policy to the common people in their language, the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division, with support from the Regional Passport Office, Bhubaneswar, organised “Videsh Aaya Pradesh Ke Dwaar” in Bhubaneswar Thursday. This was the fourth event in the series since the initiative was launched in 2018, following similar events in Hyderabad, Guwahati and Jalandhar.

Garima Paul, Under Secretary(DD), MEA said, “The initiative involves MEA’s engagement with the regional media based in different cities across India who have carved their own niche and have a unique and wide readership especially in the regional language of their states. This direct interaction would help in informing the public about the benefits of diplomacy for the common citizen and bring the tenets of foreign policy closer to the people.” Such interaction also intends to connect with a pool of media professionals interested in foreign policy and guide them on connecting with MEA, she said.

Nikhilesh Giri, Joint Secretary, MEA, who is a native Odia speaker, gave a brief presentation on the Ministry’s efforts in ensuring the welfare of Indians abroad. A brief presentation on the functioning of MEA and the Regional Passport Office were also made.

Sudhanshu Shekhar Mishra, Regional Passport officer said last year 1,34,000 passports has been issued from Odisha which will cross 1,40,000 by 2019 end, he said.