Kalahandi: Kalahnadi police arrested a youth Tuesday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl. According to sources, the incident took place Champadeipur village under Lanjigarh police limits of Kalahandi district.

The accused has been identified as 22-year-old Nilambara Harijan, a resident of Champadeipur village. He was produced in the court Tuesday. The accused allegedly lured the girl with mangoes and took her to his house where he raped the minor.

The victim later informed her family members about the incident following which a report against the accused was lodged at Lanjigarh police station. The family members also said in the complaint that the father of the accused threatened the mother of the victim and tried to prevent them from lodging a complaint.

Based on the complaint police also arrested the father of the accused, Sadhan Harijan. He was booked for threatening and trying to physically assault the victim’s mother.

Police said a detailed probe has been launched into the incident.

PNN