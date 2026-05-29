Kamakhyanagar: A harrowing case of human trafficking and sexual exploitation has surfaced in Dhenkanal district, where a minor girl was allegedly sold twice and subjected to repeated sexual assault while seeking employment to fund her mother’s medical treatment. According to police, the minor girl left home two years ago in search of work in order to fund her mother’s treatment. Acting on the advice of a local acquaintance from Kankada hada, she travelled to Bhubaneshwar.

However, instead of securing employment, the acquaintance allegedly sold her to a man from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh for a large sum of money. The victim reported that she was held captive there for three months, during which she was sexually assaulted and forced to undergo an abortion.

She was later sold again to another man for Rs 50,000, who continued to exploit her. After enduring repeated abuse, the girl managed to escape and lodged a complaint at Kamakhyanagar police station May 23.

Police then registered a case (354/26) and launched an investigation. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Chittaranjan Behera confirmed that efforts are underway to apprehend the accused from Kankadahada, who allegedly orchestrated the trafficking.