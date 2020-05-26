Khurda: Three members of a family were injured after miscreants allegedly hurled bombs at a house during a loot bid in Bhogada village under Baghamari police limits of Khurda district. The incident took place during wee hour of Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Sukanta Jay Singh and Sukant’s wife Labanya and son Soumya Ranjan.

Police sources said more than ten miscreant hurled bombs at Sukant’s house to execute a loot. Following the explosion, the three family members sustained critical injuries. The miscreants fled the spot after neighbours reached the spot.

On hearing the sound of the explosions, the neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued the victims. They then took the injured ones to Khurda district headquarters hospital for treatment.

On being informed SP Ajaya Pratap Swain and Baghamari police station IIC Nilima Patnaik reached the spot with a scientific team and started an investigation into the incident.

PNN