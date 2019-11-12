Rourkela: Unidentified miscreants robbed a ‘Jana Seva Kendra’ and two shops in Kuanrmunda area of Rourkela late Monday night.

The matter came to fore in early Tuesday morning after the shop staff went to the shop and found their shops ransacked.

According to police officials, the miscreants had looted cash and other electronic assets from the shops. They then decamped with cash worth Rs 25,000, a laptop from Jana Seva Kendra and many other items from two shops in Tangarai area.

The exact amount of the assets that were looted is yet to be ascertained.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and registered a case. The police officials also started an investigation into the matter.

After the preliminary investigation, police have found that the miscreants acted in the same way and robbed three more shops in a nearby village.

