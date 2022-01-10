Puri: Unidentified miscreants have looted the Laxmi Nrusingha temple situated at Jagannathpur village under the Chandanpur police station limits, police sources said Monday. They said miscreants Sunday night broke open the doors of the temple and decamped with the idol of the presiding deity Laxmi Nrusingha and throne made of Ashtadhatu (eight metals), idols of Madanmohan and Radhakrishna besides other valuable assets worth lakhs of rupees.

The temple priest reported the matter at Chandanpur police station Monday morning. The priest came to know about the theft when he arrived Monday morning to render services and found the main door lock broken and the idols missing.

Police have registered a criminal case and started investigating into the theft. Dog squad and forensic teams have reached the temple to find clues and trace the criminals involved in the loot. No arrest has been made so far.