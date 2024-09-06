Mumbai: On late filmmaker Yash Johar’s 95th birth anniversary Friday, his son and director Kara Johar remembered his “papa” and shared a string of throwback pictures.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a handful of images some from his childhood days featuring his father and him.

For the caption, he wrote: “Stole a few moments of nostalgia to share here today, marking my papa’s birthday… 1. A quick moment of family hugs…something that you could find in my family in abundance, thanks to him 2. My 30th birthday!!! I had directed my film and it was out in the world…and I think my father was proud 3. Like I said…in abundance!!! 4. A moment shared on stage with him…etched in my mind & heart!”

“Miss you every day papa, thank you for being the brightest guiding light for me, till date,” he added.

Yash Johar started his career as a publicist and still photographer in the early 1950s, working on the 1951 film Badal. It was in 1976, when he launched the banner Dharma Productions.

He has bankrolled films such as Dostana, Duniya, Agneepath, Gumrah, Duplicate, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The film Kal Ho Naa starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan was the last project he was involved in. The filmmaker passed away due to cancer June 26, 2004.

Talking about Karan, he was recently speaking on the podcast Jaane Mann with host Jai Madaan, where he was asked about whom he relates the words “peace” and “power” with.

KJo spoke about how he relates megastar Amitabh Bachchan with “power” and the late spiritual leader with “peace”.

Talking about power, Karan said: “Amitabh Bachchan, I think he has the power of his being when he enters a room. I feel he has that power that most people will stand up and they don’t know why they are standing up.”

“He exudes an aura that is beyond your understanding of what an energy or power is. That is true power. Magnetism.”