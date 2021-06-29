Dubai: India captain Mithali Raj has returned to the top five of the latest ICC Women’s ODI Rankings for batswomen. Her return to the top five came after top-scoring for India with 72 in the series opener against England in Bristol. The 38-year-old Mithali Raj has completed 22 years in international cricket.

During the course of her 72-run knock, Mithali rescued her side from a precarious 27 for two to 201 for eight. However, India’s total was not challenging enough for England, who will be defending their World Cup title in New Zealand next year. England won the game by eight wickets.

Mithali had led India to the final of the last World Cup played at Lord’s in 2017. She has gained three slots to reach fifth position after the Bristol knock. The former top-ranked batswoman returns to the top five for the first time since October 2019.

There was not much else to write home about for the Indian side in terms of rankings. All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was at the 97th place among batters and 88th among bowlers.

Hard-hitting opener Shafali Verma, the top-ranked T20I batswoman, has entered the ODI rankings at 120th place after scoring a 14-ball 15 on debut.

England opener Tammy Beaumont has consolidated her top position after her player of the match effort, gaining 26 rating points to reach 791. She scored an unbeaten 97 to guide her side home.

In the bowlers’ list, fast bowler Anya Shrubsole has progressed three places to eighth after grabbing two wickets in the match. Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, top-ranked in the T20Is, has gained four slots to reach 10th position with a haul of three for 40 that included the scalps of Mithali and Harmanpreet Kaur.