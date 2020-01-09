Malkangiri: The state government Wednesday suspended Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Malkangiri, Bipula Sardar for dereliction of duty regarding the rules of 5-T. A showcause notice has also been issued to Sardar for lapses in implementing the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative in Integrated Child Development Yojana.

After receiving various allegations about the officer, Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal recommended the state government to form a team to investigate the actions of Sardar. He also requested to the government to suspend the accused if he was at fault.

Notably allegations were made against Sardar for her bad behaviour with other officers, for failing to maintain supply of rations to various Anganwadi centres and above all using CDPO funds to buy products for personal use. After verifying the allegations the officer was found guilty and suspended. He will also face disciplinary measures if Sardar fails to provide a proper reply to the showcause notice.

PNN