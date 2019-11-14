Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Thursday, urged the alumni from Odisha, living in the state or outside, to come forward and help the state in imparting quality education under the Mo School scheme. The state witnessed completion of two years of the scheme, Thursday.

To mark the completion of the first two years of the scheme, the CM Thursday launched the scheme’s mobile application and a coffee table book. The mobile app is likely to pave way for getting all required information and ways to assist in services while the coffee table books is based on the success of the scheme.

“An institution’s alumni are important for its growth. And no one is likely to be more concerned for an educational institute than its former students. It is this value that led to our Mo School initiative. Its unprecedented success over the last two years has strengthened our belief,” the CM said from the Lok Seva Bhavan as he took part in the event.

The CM batted for creating a healthy eco-system in education which can, in return, able to transform the goal of Odisha. The CM urged the alumni to join the Mo School movement to act as catalysts for the collaborative approach as mandated under the scheme.

Seeking support from the alumni, the CM said, “The aspirational Odisha wants to make a quantum jump in the realisation of its dreams. If you want to see a new Odisha, if you want to see an empowered Odisha, then Come, join the movement to create a healthy ecosystem for education. Let’s work together to achieve the transformational goals we have dreamt for our Odisha(sic).”

The CM launched the Mo School campaign on November 14, 2017 – Children’s Day – in response to the philanthropic interest from the alumni of Odisha schools residing in India and abroad. Mo School is an initiative that aims to create a platform for people to connect, collaborate and contribute to revamping the government and government-aided schools in Odisha.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das, Mo School Chairperson Susmita Bagchi, Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of different departments were present.