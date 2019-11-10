New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee separately Sunday and assured her of all help from the central government in rescue and relief operations in areas affected by cyclone Bulbul.

The home minister said 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force had been deployed in West Bengal and six teams in Odisha. Additional 18 teams of NDRF have been kept on standby, he added.

“Reviewed the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions and heavy rain in parts of Eastern India,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Modi said he also spoke with Banerjee regarding the situation arising due to cyclone Bulbul.

“Assured all possible assistance from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” he said.

Shah too wrote on Twitter that he has been closely monitoring the situation as cyclone Bulbul hits eastern India.

“We are continuously in touch with central and state relief agencies. Have spoken to CM @MamataOfficial and have assured all possible help. I pray to almighty for those who are braving out this adverse weather,” he said.

The home minister said the NDRF teams were assisting the state administration in evacuation, restoration of roads and in distribution of relief materials.

Cyclone Bulbul made landfall in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district Saturday.

At least four people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas since Saturday, according to official reports.

At least one death has been reported in Odisha.

