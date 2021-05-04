New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday expressed his anguish and concern over West Bengal post poll violence in a telephonic conversation with state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, asking him to restore law and order.

In a tweet, Dhankhar informed that the Prime Minister called him to take stock of alarmingly worrisome law and order situation in the state where reports of arson and violence came from parts of the state Sunday evening even as trends and results of the Assembly election were pouring in.

“PM called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law and order situation @MamataOfficial. I share grave concerns @PMOIndia given that violence vandalism, arson, loot and killings continue unabated. Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order,” West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted.

Prime Minister’s conversation with West Bengal Governor followed the Union Home Ministry’s Monday direction to the state government seeking a detailed report on the violence targeting opposition political workers.

The Home Ministry in a letter to the West Bengal Chief Secretary Monday asked him to submit a detailed report on the violence.

The houses and vehicles of some Bharatiya Janata Party candidates were allegedly vandalised and a party office at Arambagh was set on fire. The vehicle of Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, was also reportedly attacked.

After the violence, Trinamool Congress leaders, however, said they had nothing to do with such incidents in West Bengal and urged people to maintain peace and follow Covid-19 protocols.

At Natabari, the car of BJP candidate Mihir Goswami was learnt to be damaged after the Election Commission announced his victory defeating Rabindranath Ghosh, minister and senior TMC leader.

BJP party office at Arambagh was allegedly set ablaze where the party’s candidate Madhusudan Bag defeated TMC’s Sujata Mondal by around 7,100 votes. At Siuri, the BJP office was reportedly ransacked and the local party leader’s tractor was set ablaze.

A similar incident was reported from Kolkata’s Beleghata constituency where a BJP candidate’s garage was allegedly set on fire.