Bhubaneswar: Justice Mohammad Rafiq Monday took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.

Justice Rafiq was administered oath of office by the Governor of Odisha, Ganeshi Lal, at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Justice Rafiq, who was previously serving as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, was transferred to Orissa HC by President Ram Nath Kovind. Justice Rafiq was recommended for the position by the Supreme Court Collegium April 18.

The former Meghalaya HC Chief Justice enrolled as an Advocate at the Bar Council of Rajasthan in 1984 after obtaining a degree in law from Rajasthan University. Justice Rafiq was appointed as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya HC November 13 in the year 2019.

The Orissa High Court was functioning under Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda since January 5, 2020 after Justice KS Jhaveri retired from duty.

