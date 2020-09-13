New Delhi: The Centre is likely to make a statement in Parliament on the India-China standoff, sources have said ahead of the Monday’s Monsoon Session. The matter was raised at the Parliament’s Business Advisory Committee meeting Saturday, which was meant to discuss and slot agenda for business for the coming session.

Asked whether a statement will be made on the India-China stand-off, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “On Tuesday we will have a leaders’ meeting and keeping in mind the sensitivities of the situation, and the strategic points in mind, the government will take a decision and we will brief the leaders in the meeting”.

“We have said that the government is ready for discussion whatever the issue may be,” said Joshi.

The government has been under consistent attack from the Congress leaders, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, over the stand-off with China at the Line of Actual Control, the de factor border between the two nations.

The transgressions by soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army at Pangong Lake and several other areas, have been escalating. On 15 June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty in Ladakh — a first in more than four decades.

Twice over the last two weeks, Chinese troops had engaged in provocative action in the south bank of the glacial Pangong Lake.

But India was able to “prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo” at the LAC, the Foreign Ministry had said, underscoring that there were no physical clashes.

The last action August 31 was a daytime operation during which Indian soldiers were surrounded by Chinese soldiers, who were trying to regain the heights that are being dominated by the Indian Army.

Given the circumstances, the government would have found it difficult to avoid a discussion on the issue, sources said.

Over the last months, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi has directed frequent barbs at PM Modi and his government, demanding that the real situation at the LAC be revealed to the nation.

“The Chinese have taken our land. When exactly is GOI planning to get it back? Or is that also going to be left to an ‘Act of God’?” the Congress leader tweeted earlier this week.

Earlier in the day, Opposition parties sought a discussion in Lok Sabha on the issues of economic slowdown, unemployment and standoff between Indian and Chinese forces during a meeting of floor leaders of the House Sunday to discuss the agenda for the Monsoon session, DMK leader TR Baalu said.

A day before the start of the session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired the meeting of the business advisory committee (BAC) of the Lower House.

Opposition leaders have sought discussions on the standoff between India and China at the LAC, unemployment and economic slowdown, Baalu said.

The DMK leader said he has also sought a discussion on issues such as revising the creamy layer for OBC and non-payment of states’ share of revenue collected under GST.

Birla told reporters after the meeting that the leaders of all parties have assured their support for the smooth functioning of the House.

Joshi said the government is ready for discussion on all issues which will be decided in the BAC.

According to sources, Lok Sabha will be adjourned briefly Monday as a mark of respect to former President Pranab Mukherjee and a sitting MP who died recently.

And thereafter, sources said, the House may take up discussion on two Bills which have already been passed by Rajya Sabha. A discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic can start Tuesday.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also said Sunday that his party wants a discussion in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the situation at the border with China and the state of the economy.

He also mentioned “closure of businesses and the state of the MSME industry, the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues like airport privatisation, the draft EIA notification.”

“We hope the Opposition would get an opportunity to speak and serious national issues would be discussed. We expect the prime minister to be present in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and give a reply to the questions raised by us,” he said at a virtual press conference.