New Delhi: Mother India is in pain and this tyranny won’t work, said Sunita Kejriwal, reading out her jailed husband Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s message at the INDIA bloc rally here Sunday.

As top opposition leaders gathered at Ramlila Maidan for the ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally, Sunita Kejriwal said, “The people of Delhi have faced injustice in last 75 years. We will make Delhi a full state if the INDIA bloc comes to power.”

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren were among the first to reach the Ramlila Maidan.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are also expected to join.

Kejriwal’s wife Sunita also joined the INDIA bloc leaders on stage. She read out a message from her husband, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

“Mother India is in pain, this tyranny won’t work. My husband getting lots of blessings,” Sunita Kejriwal said at the rally.

Reading out her husband’s message, she said, “If voted to power, the INDIA bloc will fulfil six guarantees, including good hospitals and education.

“If you give opportunity to the INDIA bloc, we will build a great nation,” she added.

PTI