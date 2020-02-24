Puri: The Railway Mail Service (RMS) office at the city railway station will be shifted to Khurda Road station.

The Chief Postmaster General of Odisha has approved a proposal in this regard, sources said.

Many social activists and intellectuals of the Holy City have opposed the relocation of RMS office from Puri railway station.

The RMS office has been functioning at Puri railway station for last 60 years. The railway authorities have provided rooms for the RMS office having 19 employees altogether.

“The Chief Postmaster General of Odisha has approved a proposal to shift the RMS from Puri railway station to Khurda road. As per the decision, the Puri RMS office will merge with Khurda Road office,” said a source.

Social activists and locals have alleged a conspiracy behind the decision to relocate Puri RMS office. “Puri railway station is one of the important stations in Odisha. Thousands of devotees and tourists reach the Holy City through trains. The station should have all facilities for the welfare of common people. But, a conspiracy has been hatched to shift the RMS office from Puri to Khurda Road. The residents of Puri will protest the decision,” said a local.

Many social activists too opposed the decision to shift the RMS office from Puri station. “The state government has launched several mega projects to develop Puri into a heritage city. It is unfortunate that the postal authorities have planned to shift the Puri RMS office. We will oppose the decision tooth and nail,” said social activist Alok Kumar Das.

Puri Press Club chairman Rajkumar Mohanty also opposed the decision and urged the postal authorities to reconsider it.