Mumbai: The Lok Sabha members will soon be able to mark their attendance at the designated seats in the House, Speaker Om Birla said here Monday.

Birla said the facility to register the attendance of members in the House will be made on the tablet computers fixed at their designated seats to access parliamentary papers and the list of business for the day.

Members of Parliament mark their attendance either on physical registers kept in the lobbies of their respective Houses — the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha.

Last year, Birla gave the members the option to mark their attendance in the House using a digital pen on an electronic tablet as part of efforts to make Parliament paperless.

The members are required to mark their attendance in the register to receive their daily allowance during Parliament sessions.

PTI