Bhubaneswar: MS Dhoni is in the news again. No not for any cricketing reason, but for his new look with a new style of haircut. Since the end of IPL-2020, MS Dhoni has stayed out of the limelight. He is that way only as Dhoni prefers to remain away from the public glare. However, the former Indian captain’s fans want more of him

So the moment, Dhoni’s new look surfaced on Twitter it immediately went viral. There were many netizens who shared it while others praised his new look. In the picture, Dhoni seems to have his hair curled back a little and he offers a dazzling smile. Excited netizens, it seems have been bowled over by the new look.

See links:

https://twitter.com/DHONIism/status/1352197971027193858

https://twitter.com/DHONIism/status/1352928436499537925

https://twitter.com/DHONIism/status/1353334506715967488

The pictures were shared by many Dhoni fans. The 2021 edition of the IPL is slated to start in a few months. Dhoni’s IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did not do too well in the last edition of the tournament. So fans of Dhoni and CSK are hoping that this year the franchise will go on to win the title. At the end of the IPL in the UAE last year, Dhoni had said that his side will come back a more determined lot.

As of now however, it is Dhoni’s new look that is the talk on the social media. He really looks dashing and quite cool.