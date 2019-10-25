Mumbai: India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani threw a lavish Diwali bash for friends and family in Mumbai. The party was attended by many celebrities including Mumbai Indians IPL players and their wives.

Batsman Yuvraj Singh along with wife Hazel Keech also graced the party. While Yuvraj was seen in a black kurta pyjama with a red stole, Hazel was seen in a black one-shoulder top, a blue lehenga and an orange dupatta. The two smiled and posed for pictures outside the venue.

Actor Sagarika Ghatge, wife of Zaheer Khan also made a stunning appearance. She was seen in a simple red dress, paired with a black and golden dupatta. She tied her hair in a ponytail and tugged at Zaheer’s arm as they posed for pictures. Zaheer was seen in a shimmery black kurta pyjama.

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter and businesswoman Isha Ambani, her brother Anant and his wife Shloka were all spotted. Isha wowed her fans with her gorgeous new look in a sari.