Puri: Anant Ambani, son of business magnate Mukesh Ambani, visited Puri Tuesday to offer prayers at the Jagannath Temple, a source said.

At around 3 PM, Ambani arrived at Bhubaneswar airport in a chartered plane. He visited Srimandir for darshan of the deities.

Anant is expected to return to Mumbai later in the day.

It may be mentioned here that Anant Ambani visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati Monday after getting engaged to Radhika Merchant – daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant.

Anant visited Puri Jagannath Dham as part of his personal trip following his engagement with Radhika.

PNN