Chennai,: Finding that daily wagers did not have money to buy medicines for chronic ailments in Melapalayam and surrounding areas, Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaat Sunday started distributing free medicines to the poor belonging to all religions, said an official.

“Most of the poor in and around this place are daily wagers rolling beedis for livelihood. They buy medicines in small quantities even for chronic ailments. With the lockdown, their daily wages have vanished. So, we decided to provide them medicines,” K.A. Syed Ali from the Thowheed Jamaat told IANS from Melapalayam.

According to him, free medicines were given to 175 persons at Masjid Ur Rahman mosque in Melapalayam on Sunday. The beneficiaries include Muslims, Hindus and others.

Queried about the people manning the drug desk, Ali said: “We have asked the people working in pharmacies in the town to come and do voluntary service.”

According to him, about Rs 4 lakh were earmarked for this humanitarian work.

“We give medicines that would last till April 15 when the lockdown is expected to be lifted. For some who said it would take some more time for them to start earning their daily wages, drugs for a couple of more days are given,” Ali said.

According to him, medical camps are being held at the mosque regularly.

Apart from drugs, provisions worth Rs 300 each have been given to about 1,500 families so that they do not starve during the lockdown, Ali said.

IANS