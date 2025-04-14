A viral video capturing a heated confrontation between a woman and a man inside a train compartment has taken social media by storm.

The clip, shared widely on platform X (formerly known as Twitter), has already garnered close to 4 lakh views — and the numbers are still climbing.

In the video, a visibly agitated woman is seen hitting a man multiple times while standing in the aisle of a crowded train. What has especially caught the internet’s attention is her repeated declaration: “I am Odisha woman!”, a phrase now echoing across social media timelines.

Watch the viral video here:

Women empowerment on its peak 😎😭 pic.twitter.com/EnjQm0mph9 — Dank jetha (@Dank_jetha) April 12, 2025

While the viral video clearly shows the woman throwing punches, the reason behind the confrontation is still unclear.

There’s no context about what led to the altercation or whether the two knew each other. Despite the lack of backstory, the dramatic visuals and the woman’s assertiveness have sparked a mix of reactions online — from applause to criticism, and of course, plenty of memes.

PNN