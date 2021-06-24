Jharsuguda: Odisha health minister and Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das Thursday visited a stadium construction site at Malimunda area in this district to review the progress in construction.

The minister ordered senior officials concerned for early completion of the work which was halted for over last eight years. He reviewed the progress of work and later also discussed about it with Works Department executive engineer Pradeep Kumar Nath, SDO Ashish Kumar Lenka, district sports association secretary Tapas Kumar Ray Choudhury and several others, a senior official informed.

Also read: Snana Yatra of Lord Jagannath, siblings held in Puri sans devotees

Das directed the executive engineer to complete the pending works pertaining to lighting of the stadium and construction of a swimming pool on its premises on a war-footing basis.

Notably, the stadium construction works in Jharsuguda started in 2013-14 at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore sanctioned by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) from its CSR funds.

Owing to lack of available funds, the project was left halfway. Sports enthusiasts have been suffering without the stadium.

PNN